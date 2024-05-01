Keurig’s K-Express Coffee Maker returns to Amazon Black Friday pricing at $59 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker at $59 shipped in black. This model carries a regular price at up to $90 and has fetched as much at Amazon over the last several months. It more recently has been siting in the $70 range, but has now returned to match both the lowest we have tracked this year and the Amazon price over the Black Friday season last year. Not to be confused with the Keurig K-Express Essentials we have seen some wild doorbuster offers on, the K-Express delivers a higher-end experience with a larger reservoir you don’t need to refill for every cup. Head below for more details.

The Keurig K-Express delivers that tried, tested, and true single-serve action the brand is known for alongside user selectable strength options and multiple cup size choices. From there, you’ll find the aforementioned 42-ounce removable water reservoir, and a 7.4-inch travel mug-friendly design so you can brew directly into your to-go cup before you head out of the door.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, we are also tracking a notable offer on Govee’s smart rice cooker as well as a more high-end single-serve brewer, the Ninja Pod & Grounds Coffee Maker. This one can brew both K-Cup pods and your own grounds right out of the box, not mention the inclusion of an onboard milk frother you won’t get on the Keurig variant up top here. It is now $50 off and the details are right here.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker features:

Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor. Brew an 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup at the push of a button. 42oz. removable reservoir lets you brew up to 4 cups before refilling. 8 oz. cup size. Delicious coffee made in minutes. Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4” tall. Auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 5 minutes after the last brew, helping to save energy.

