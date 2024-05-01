Wash your walls with moving color, first deal hits Govee’s new rotatable Floor Lamp Pro at $180

While we are still tracking the very first price drop on Govee’s brand new Matter smart Floor Lamp 2 with illuminated base at $130, its official Amazon storefront is now offering the first deal on the new pro model as well. You can now score the new flagship Govee Floor Lamp Pro down at $179.99 shipped. Regularly $220, you will save a solid $40 after clipping the on-page coupon to deliver the first deal we have tracked and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Govee describes this model as providing “the most sophisticated technology and design for consumers who expect the best in their smart home devices” with an advanced LED arrangement, loads of customization options, built-in speakers, and a 59-inch rotatable light pole to wash your walls with color. Head below for more details.

The rotatable light pole and, now, illuminated base boast 162 RGB LEDs and 162 white light LEDs for 2200k-6500k and up to 2,100 lumens of brightness. While the lighting can still sync to your beats like previous Govee designs, the pro model on sale here today boasts an onboard Bluetooth speaker in the base to stream your favorite tunes alongside “29 white noise scenes for sleeping, yoga, work, reading and more.” The preset 85 scene modes are a nice touch as well: “choose from a variety of scene modes to fit the changing atmosphere in your bedroom, living room, or gaming room.”

Be sure to check out the details on the still discounted Matter smart Floor Lamp 2 right here, and then head over to our smart home hub for even more deals. Some highlights there include TP-Link’s latest dual outlet smart outdoor plug, Govee’s new addressable RGB Neon Rope Light 2, and TP-Link’s new 6-outlet HomeKit Smart Plug with USB-C. But there are plenty more where those came from waiting for you in our curated hub.

Govee Floor Lamp Pro features:

Benchmark Lighting Experience: Govee floor lamp pro contains a denser distribution of lamp beads, providing a smooth color gradient. With a 59-inch light pole rotatable by 300°, this 67-inch floor lamp illuminates larger areas than previous model.

High Brightness: With 162 RGB LEDs for brilliant colors and 162 white light LEDs for 2200k-6500k whites on the light pole, this floor lamp can meet all your needs. Up to 2100 lumens high brightness for illumination when using the white light LEDs.

Upgraded Music Sync: Play music from this LED floor lamp built-in bluetooth speaker and sync lighting to music beats. Choose from multiple music modes for different kinds of songs via Govee Home app and light up your party to fit your style.

White Noise Added to Scenes: Unwind with 29 white noise scenes for sleeping, yoga, work, reading and more. Explore wake up as well as sleeping function on Govee Home app for an immersive experience.

Art by Design: With this floor lamp, modern meets futuristic. Govee floor lamp pro fits in perfectly with your home decor. Customize the floor lamp pole and base separately in a variety of colors and gradients, for elegant personalized lighting.

