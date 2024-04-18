Govee’s new Matter smart Floor Lamp 2 with illuminated base sees first deal at $130 today

A few days ago, we covered the launch of the brand new Govee Matter smart Floor Lamp 2 alongside the new enhancements it brings to the experience, and now the first deal has arrived. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering an on-page coupon to knock the total down to $129.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is, as we mentioned, the very first chance to save and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Now featuring the multi-platform smart home Matter support we all know and love, the brand has also introduced a series of other upgrades with the Floor Lamp 2 we will go over down below.

The Govee Matter smart Floor Lamp 2, now with Matter for the first time, works alongside your other Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear. This LED floor lamp offers voice control and smart dimming capabilities by way of Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant alongside the customizable lighting effects and colors we have come to expect from the brand. This time around, it also features an illuminated base we detailed previously and even more vibrant brightness levels than previous models. Get a closer look right here.

Be sure to head over to our smart home hub for more deals including ecobee’s SmartThermostat Premium, these Matter smart bulbs, the latest wireless Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and much more. We are even tracking a rare deal on the Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights and the Rachio smart garden hose system to handle your spring lawn care.

Govee Matter smart Floor Lamp 2 features:

Upgraded Modern Design: This 60-inch lamp body lights up a larger area, while the floor lamp base’s lighting effects infuse vibrancy. Customize the floor lamp post and base separately in a variety of colors and gradients, for elegant personalized lighting.

RGBICWW Technology and Brightness: Enjoy multi-color displays, 1725lm brightness (higher than previous models), and adjustable 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites. This RGBIC floor lamp caters to diverse daily lighting needs like reading, working and relaxing.

Smart Voice Control: This Matter-supported LED floor lamp offers voice control and smart dimming capabilities. Effortlessly create a comfortable atmosphere and immerse yourself in the convenience of home automation via Homekit, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Vibrant Lighting Options: With Govee Home App, discover a range of lighting choices with 80+ preset scene modes and user-customizable DIY modes. Easily switch up your space’s ambiance with effects such as Sunset, Night Light, Rainbow, and Mother’s Day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!