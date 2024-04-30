TP-Link’s new 6-outlet HomeKit Smart Plug with USB-C and nightlight sees first deal at $40

TP-Link Tapo HomeKit Smart Plug Outlet Extender

Amazon is now offering the first notable price drop on the new TP-Link Tapo HomeKit Smart Plug Outlet Extender at $39.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest we have tracked since it first landed on Amazon in March. This multi-function outlet is more than just a smart plug, but rather a full-on power hub of sorts, expanding a single outlet receptacle with six smart outlets, a USB-C port, a pair of USB-A jacks, a smart night light, and more. Hit the jump for more details. 

This 9-in-1 power extender delivers 18W fast charging over USB with a form-factor that “fits any wall outlet” – it “securely attaches to your wall outlet with the included mounting screw and stabilizing post, ensuring stability even when plugging and unplugging devices.” Once installed it delivers both app and voice control to anything connected to it by way of Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home apps. 

  • 9-in-1 Outlet Extender: Unleash the power of versatility with 3 smart outlets, 3 always-on outlets, and 3 Smart USB ports, perfectly suited for spaces with limited outlets.
  • Wide-Spaced Outlets: Enjoy clutter-free power management with 1.57 inches of outlet spacing, ensuring ample room for larger plugs.
  • 18W USB Fast Charging: Experience rapid charging with 18W fast charging ports, powering your iPhone or Android from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.
  • Fits Any Wall Outlet: Securely attaches to your wall outlet with the included mounting screw and stabilizing post, ensuring stability even when plugging and unplugging devices.
  • Voice & App Control: Simplify your smart home management with centralized control of your AC outlets and USB ports, accessible through the Tapo, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home apps, or by using voice commands

