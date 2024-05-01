TP-Link’s latest dual outlet smart outdoor plug brings Matter to the yard at $22.50 (Reg. $35)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $35 $22.50
TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dual Outdoor Plug

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dual Outdoor Plug down at $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model first landed on Amazon back in March at $35 and is now at the lowest price we can find with over 28% in savings. While we have seen this one drop to $25, today’s offer knocks even more off to deliver the lowest price we have tracked yet on the new Matter-equipped model. Head below for a closer look at the details on this one. 

Ready to automate your outdoor electronics and patio lighting this summer, this is TP-Link’s latest Kasa outdoor plug. It is compatible with the rest of your Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings that work with the Matter standard to deliver a unified and simplified control experience over your smart home. There are a pair of individually addressable outlets here, both of which care controllable via your smartphone or your virtual assistant of choice, wrapped up inside an IP64 waterproof housing that “can withstand any weather from rain and snow to heat and dust.”

While we are talking Matter gear, be sure to check out Govee’s new upgraded smart Floor Lamp 2 with Matter as well as its new addressable RGB Neon Rope Light 2. Razer’s new Aether smart monitor light bar is also worth a look alongside Eve’s all-new Energy Outlet and the two new 1,600-lumen Matter LED lights from LIFX too. 

Control from anywhere with your favorite smart home platform including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings or through the Kasa Smart and Tapo App. Set customized schedules for each outlet of your dual smart plug to meet the needs of different devices. With convenient voice commands, power your outdoor lights on or off and adjust usage schedules even when your hands are full. With an outdoor temperature resistance of -4°F to 122°F (-20°C to 50°C), EP40M can withstand any weather from rain and snow to heat and dust.

