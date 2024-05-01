Razer and RESPAWN gaming chairs upgrade the battlestation at up to 63% off from $100

We are tracking some notable price drops on the RESPAWN gaming chairs starting from $100 alongside some more high-end Razer models. First up, Amazon is now once again offering a notable price drop on the Razer Enki X Gaming Chair down at $349.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this model, which was already the lowest-priced option in the current-generation Enki lineup, is now seeing a notable and relatively rare $50 price drop. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and only the second time we have seen it down at the Amaozn low like this. Head below for more details.

According to the brand, the Razer Enki X Gaming Chair is designed for “all-day gaming.” It sports 110-degree shoulder arches, a built-in lumbar arch, and Razer’s “optimized cushion density” alongside a wide 54-cm seat base made to “ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons.” The dual-texture eco-friendly synthetic leather upholstery also joins the adjustable 152-degree recline mechanics.

While it might not have that “world-first” haptic gaming cushion the brand teased at CES 2024, we are also once again seeing the Razer Enki Gaming Chair with a $50 price drop down to $449.99 shipped today. This one features a more premium build and some additional adjustability features, but if you’re looking for some even more affordable gaming chair options, scope out the RESPAWN models on sale below:

Razer Enki X Gaming Chair features:

110-degree shoulder arches and wide 54-cm seat base ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons. Feel less fatigued over long periods with the lumbar curve that gently supports your lower back and encourages sitting in a neutral position. Unparalleled comfort with a softer seat base for a cushier feel and a firmer seat backing for solid support. Core areas of the chair are covered in a plush textured fabric for more refined comfort, while the outer edges are lined with smooth leather to better withstand daily wear and tear.

