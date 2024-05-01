SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 wireless multi-platform headset hits one of its best prices at $90 ($30 off)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $120 price tag, this headset saw very few discounts over the last year, with the biggest of them being a drop to the $84 low during Black Friday. We’ve already seen a few discounts in the new year, falling to either $100 or $95 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 25% markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This gaming headset delivers a custom-designed Nova acoustic system that features a “first-in gaming” pro-grade parametric EQ that can be fully customized to your ideal preferences. It is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, as well as USB-C mobiles and tablets, allowing you to change between your different systems whenever needed or wanted – all thanks to the included 2.4GHz USB-C dongle. You’ll get 36 hours of battery life – which can add six hours to its bank with a 15-minute quick charge – as well as a fully retractable ClearCast gen 2 AI-powered noise cancelling microphone.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.

AI-Powered Noise-Cancelling Mic — The fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms.

Gaming-Grade Wireless — The latest in wireless technology, Quantum 2.0, brings an extremely low-latency experience with 2.4GHz, using a pocket-sized USB-C dongle.

Multi-Platform Support — Bring the Arctis Nova 4 to your favorite platform, such as PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, as well as USB-C mobiles and tablets.

USB-C Fast Charge — The 36-hour battery life keeps you in the action for over 1.5 days, while a quick 15-minute USB-C fast charge boosts the headset for 6 hours of use.

