ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE 299Wh power station offers 7 ports and wireless charger for $199 low

The ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station for $199 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Down from $269, we saw the first discounts of the new year in January, where it brought costs down to $209 for a short period, followed by last month’s drop to the new $199 low. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat from one month ago amounting to a 26% markdown off the going rate and landing as a return to the all-time low. If the color scheme doesn’t fit your tastes, its more uniformed model is sitting at its $269 MSRP, though a bundle option with a 100W solar panel is discounted to $299.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one cigarette lighter port, and a wireless charger on top for your personal devices, it will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

More ALLPOWERS power stations seeing discounts:

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ongoing deal for the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station that is bundled with a 100W Solar Panel for its all-time lowest price. The power station sports a compact 768Wh capacity and features two water-resistant LED camping lights, as well as five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. Jackery has also discounted a few of its power station models as well, with the Explorer 500 returning to its all-time low. If you’re looking for a power station for more everyday personal use, check out the Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station that is back at its second-lowest price. And when you’re done shopping all the above deals, check out our Green Deals hub for the best discounts on other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator Features:

ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously with stable 110V voltage. 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs. With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R600 regular use up to 10 years.

