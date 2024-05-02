DJI’s RS 3 camera gimbals fall to new all-time lows from $462 (Reg. $550)

Amazon is now offering the DJI RS 3 3-Axis Gimbal for $462.50 shipped. This is down from its usual $550 price tag and marks only the second-ever chance to save. Today’s offer is an extra $7 below the only other price cut so far and is a new all-time low. DJI RS 3 is a 3-axis gimbal designed to stabilize your DLSR or another camera rig. It can support up to 6.6-pound setups. There are a number of improvements over the previous-generation model, with upgraded anti-shake tech that’s 20% better at keeping shots smooth. You’ll find a 1.8-inch OLED touchscreen on the handle for monitoring settings or its 12 hours of battery life.

Completing the lineup, the DJI RS 3 Pro Combo comes with some extra gear and clocks in at $929.95. It’s 15% off the usual $1,099 and a new all-time low, complete with RavenEye image transmission system, RS Focus Motor system, and some extra gear for getting even better footage out of your stabilized camera system. You can also get the combo package for the DJI RS 3 at $599, down from $719 and marking a new all-time low, too at an extra $10 below the last mention.

Elsewhere in the DJI stable, we’re tracking a price cut on its Mini 3 quadcopter. Complete with the ability to shoot vertical video and capture aerial footage with 38 minutes of flight time, this folding drone is down to its best-ever price at $419. Or you could just go with the even more affordable DJI Mini SE 2, which delivers a similar package for less at $279.

DJI RS 3 Gimbal features:

With a weight of just 1.3 kg (includes gimbal, battery handle, and double-layer quick release plates), DJI RS 3 offers a max tested payload of 3 kg (6.6 lbs). The three axes of DJI RS 3 can be automatically locked and unlocked with the simple press of the power button, significantly improving the speed and efficiency of transitions and storage. With the new-generation RS stabilization algorithm, RS 3’s anti-shake performance is improved by 20%, making low-angle and dynamic shots easier than ever.

