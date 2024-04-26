DJI’s Mini 3 quadcopter can shoot vertical video starting at $419 (Reg. $559+)

Amazon is now offering the DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter with the standard DJI controller for $419 shipped. This is a new all-time low as a discount from its original $559 price tag. This is $140 off and an extra $50 below our previous mentions. Those who want to bundle in a touchscreen DJI RC controller can step up to the $549 sale price. This one is also $50 under previous mentions and saves you $150 from its original $699 price tag.

DJI’s new Mini 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet. The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 38-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this one of the first DJI drones to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE 2 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 3 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. It’s an even better recommendation right now given that it’s on sale for $279, as well.

DJI Mini 3 features:

Mini 3 weighs under 249 g. Perfect for taking with you on your adventures, from hikes, road trips, and beach days. With up to 38 minutes of battery life, you can take Mini 3 out at every stop along the way or fly long flights without worrying about the battery. Film in 4K HDR Video for crystal clear aerial shots. Capture details in highlights and shadows, both day and night.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!