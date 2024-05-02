EGO Power+ 10-inch pole saw and power head hits $269 (Save $50), plus bonus bundle offers

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head with 2.5Ah Battery for $269 shipped. Down from $319, this tool saw very few discounts over the last year, with most of them being short-lived drops to $299 until Labor Day sales brought costs down further to the $256 low. The new year has only seen minor price cuts so far, with one falling to $280, while today’s deal comes in as a $50 markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. Throw away the noise, fuss, and fumes of traditional gas-powered tools with this combo kit. The pole saw features a 10-inch bar and chain, able to auto-lubricate, and has the added feature of being swappable with the multi-head attachments from the EGO Power+ ecosystem. The brushless motor, in combination with the 56V 2.5Ah battery ensures up to 70 cuts per charge, and thanks to its weather-resistant construction, longer-lasting life is guaranteed.

The above deal also has two different extra savings opportunities to take advantage of if you’re looking to further expand your lawn/garden care arsenal. You’ll get $100 off your total order when spending $400 on select EGO Power+ tools or $200 off when spending $500. Just add the pole saw or any of the below items into your cart and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout:

EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw & Power Head Features:

Includes the Power Head (PH1400), 10-inch Pole Saw Attachment (PSA1000), 2.5Ah battery (BA1400T), and standard charger (CH2100)

Up to 70 cuts per charge with the included 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery

High-efficiency brushless motor delivers long run times, low vibrations, and an extended motor life

Narrow-kerf sprocket nose and double guard bars

IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction

Pole Saw Attachment compatible with EGO POWER+ Multi-Head System power heads (PH1400, PH1420) and extension pole (EP7500)

Compatible with all EGO POWER+ 56V ARC Lithium batteries (available separately)

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

