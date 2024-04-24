Husqvarna’s Automower 115H robotic lawn mower with smart controls now $599 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower for $599 shipped. Down from $700, with an original price tag of $1,500, this mower spent the first months of 2023 bobbing between its low and its high, eventually settling at the $700 rate that seems to have become its new listing price. While its not the lowest price we have seen, today’s deal still comes in as a solid $101 markdown off the new going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $39 above the all-time low from Christmas sales.

Designed around Husqvarna’s smart technology, this robotic lawn mower comes with the built-in capabilities to navigate and mow around your yard – all at the press of a button through its Bluetooth controls via your smartphone. Through the app, you’ll be able to control and adjust settings alongside scheduling specific time frames for it to operate. Its battery lasts up to 0.4 acres, making it ideal for small to medium yards. It even features theft protection in the form of a built-in alarm system that will loudly sound when it is lifted and continue until its is deactivated via your PIN code.

As an alternative option, Amazon is also offering major discounts on the WORX Landroid S 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $594, down from $1,000. It is designed to handle yards up to 1/8 acre with smart controls available via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It features a floating blade disc that automatically lifts the blades giving the device more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. If you have a slightly larger yard to cover, there are two alternative models also seeing discounts. The 1/4 acre model (M 20V) is currently unavailable, while its 1/2 acre counterpart (L 20V) has fallen to $899, down from $1,500.

Be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Compact Chainsaw that makes an ideal tool in your storm-cleanup kit. There’s also the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge. And when you’re done shopping through the above deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

Automower 115H 4G Robotic Lawn Mower features:

Husqvarna Automower 115H 4G Robotic Lawn Mower uses smart technology from the world leader in robotic mowing(1) so you can have a beautifully cut lawn 24/7 at the touch of a button

Easy Control From Smartphone: Husqvarna’s smart technology lets you control scheduling, adjust settings, and start and stop your automatic lawn mower from your smartphone

DIY Installation: Set up your Husqvarna robot mower with the self-installation kit (included); place the charging station, bury or lay the boundary wire around the perimeter of your yard, install the guide wire, choose your settings, and start mowing

Theft Protection: To reduce the risk of theft, the automatic mower is equipped with a built-in alarm system that will sound if it is lifted and is only deactivated with your unique PIN code

All Lawns and Weather: The compact robotic mower is weatherproof and can navigate narrow passages, objects and 17-degree slopes with a cut width of 8.7 inches and an area capacity of 720 square feet per hour, making it perfect for lawns of up to 0.4 acre

