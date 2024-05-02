Harber London debuts gorgeous new full-grain leather EDC Sling Bag with 15% launch deal

Any avid 9to5Toys reader will know how big a fan I am of Harber London’s tech-focused carriers and EDC bags. It’s certainly not the most affordable out there, but if you’re talking quality, premium materials, and wonderful design, you’re talking Harber London. It’s gear is easily among the best I have ever Tested out in the category, from its new business-meets-EDC tech carrier for MacBook and iPad, to its gorgeous leather desk mat, and the utterly beautiful leather iPhone 15 covers. And today, the brand is launching its new leather Everyday Sling Bag with a notable 15% launch deal in tow. All of the details are down below.

Launch deal now live on new Harber London leather Everyday Sling Bag

As I mentioned above, one thing you can count on from Harber London is some seriously sumptuous premium full grain leather, not that “genuine” leather that barely feels like the real thing. And that is once again the case with its new Everyday Sling Bag. Handcrafted in Spain with full grain leather, it comes in three colorways (Deep Brown, Tan, and Black) with the brand’s usual soft fabric interior lining on the inside of the carrier.

Features at a glance:

Relaxed and Compact Design.

Theft Deterrent Pull Tab.

Secure Magnetic clasp.

Comfortable Adjustable Carry Strap.

2L Capacity.

Perfect for phones, keys, sunglasses, AirPods, passports, wallets, A6 notepads, cords and more.

Soft fabric lining with leather accents.

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain.

Made With Rich Full Grain leather.

Like any good sling bag, it is the ideal size to stow your iPhone, keys, sunglasses, AirPods, a passport, and charging cables for a lightweight EDC experience. This one also happens to be large enough to tuck an A6 notebook inside as well. All of which is protected by way of what Harber London refers to as a secure magnetic clasp and a theft deterrent pull tab – a sort of leather loop attached to the zipper that connects to another band on the shoulder strap by way of snap closure:

Carry your gear stress-free, the theft deterrent security pull tab attaches to a loop that blends in as one with the design.

From there, an adjustable carry strap slings over your shoulder to support the up to 2L capacity. And if it’s anything like the straps I went hands-on with on its backpacks, it is best-in-class in terms of comfort and ease of adjustability.

The Adjustable Chest Strap has been thoughtfully designed with a slight angle to help the Sling Bag sit comfortably in your chest or waist. Comes with a secure magnetic clasp.

Just be prepared to pay for it. This is not a cheap bag – there are clearly much more affordable options out there – both as far as the build quality goes and how deep it will reach into your pocket. But I stress once again, these things are very well made and will almost certainly last a lifetime, or close to it.

The new Harber London leather Everyday Sling Bag carries all your essentials and a $344 MSRP. But folks who opt in during the early bird phase directly on the brand’s site (this isn’t a crowdfunding thing, for the record), can land one at 15% off or $292.40 shipped. This sale price is only valid until May 10, 2024, and deals on Harber London gear are hard to come by.

