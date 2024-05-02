LG’s all-new gram 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 chip hits $1,387 (Save $231)

Amazon is now offering the new 2024 LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,368.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $1,600 for one of the first times. It just launched earlier in the year after being revealed at CES 2024. This is $231 off and a rare chance to save on one of the new Intel Core Ultra 7 machines.

This LG gram laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip alongside 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. All of that comes packed into a 14-inch touchscreen form-factor that can convert between a typical laptop and a tablet that also takes advantage of a bundled stylus. This is the just-released version that also features dual Thunderbolt 4 ports on the side and a microSD card slot with USB-A port on the other. It features a built-in webcam with Windows Hello support and is an even better value.

If you want the latest and greatest that Windows has to offer from another brand, Dell’s new 2024 XPS laptops are finally shipping. The whole lineup was revealed alongside a collection of other new laptops at CES 2024, delivering new Intel Core Ultra chips and dedicated Microsoft Copilot keys. Pricing across all three different screen sizes now starts from $1,399.

LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop features:

LG gram is the ideal productivity partner. The powerful, 14” 2in1 laptop is super thin, yet surprisingly light weight so you can work, stream and play from virtually wherever your day takes you. Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind. Expand the realm of what’s possible with a compact 14” IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio that can make your visions come to life. The IPS screen helps maintain your focus with up to 99% DCI-P3 color gamut expression, the display adds a bold and vivid picture to graphics.

