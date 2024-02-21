Dell’s new 2024 XPS laptops with Intel Core Ultra chips and AI tech are now shipping

Dell just announced its new XPS laptop lineup back at CES 2024, and now the new AI-backed machines are shipping. Now available starting at $1,399, three different sizes are available with Intel’s new Core Ultra chips, dedicated Windows Copilot keys, and more.

Dell showed off the newest additions to its XPS laptop lineup back in January at the Las Vegas tradeshow. There are three different sizes launching today, with the entry-level 13-inch version coming joined by new 14- and 16-inch models. Each one shares the same premium build, with a CNC-machined aluminum exterior being joined by Gorilla Glass accenting and the company’s latest ultra-thin Infinity Edge screens.

One of the biggest selling points this time around are the new Intel Ultra Core chips. These are Dell’s first laptops to ship with the new silicon, and enable a whole host of AI features thanks to having dedicated NPUs for running programs and background tasks of that variety. Dell also packs in a dedicated Windows Copilot key to really lean into the AI focus.

All three of the new Dell XPS Laptops with Intel Core Ultra chips are now available for purchase. Units aren’t slated to begin shipping until next month, in March, but you can lock-in your orders ahead of time. Here’s the full breakdown of pricing for the trio.

For all of the other details about the new additions to the Dell XPS lineup, our launch coverage from back at CES 2024 is worth a read. We talk more about the premium builds, internal specs, and I/O, as well as all things AI.

