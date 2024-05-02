Logitech’s Litra Glow LED content-creator light with monitor clip drops to $49.50 (Reg. $60)

Logitech for Creators Litra Glow LED Streaming Light

Joining a host of other Logitech content-creator gear deals, Amazon is now offering the Logitech for Creators Litra Glow LED Streaming Light for $49.50 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 17% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the lowest we have tracked in over a year at Amazon – it very quickly dropped to $49 in January for a couple days – to match one of the lowest prices we have seen all-time. Designed to make you look better on camera and present a more professional vibe for your viewers, the brand’s TrueSoft tech is in place here to deliver “balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy.” Hit the jump for more details. 

The Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates what Logitech calls wide, soft light in order to help remove “harsh shadows in any setting.” Designed for gaming, podcasting, or broadcasting, it also includes Logitech’s patent-pending 3-way monitor mount with adjustable height, tilt, and rotation options to give folks more options alongside the USB-powered setup. Dive into our launch coverage for more details. 

For folks looking to score a more mainstream and, let’s call it, less hardcore gaming-focused content-creation rig, the clean, all-white new Elgato Neo lineup is where you need to be. The streaming gear brand recently brought its most popular products to its new Neo lineup, consisting of the Facecam Neo webcam, the Wave Neo condenser USB mic, the Key Light Neo, the Game Capture Neo, and the new Stream Deck Neo. Al of the details are right here

Logitech Litra Glow LED Streaming Light features:

  • Natural skin tones, radiant look: Logitech’s TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy.
  • Wide, flattering light: Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates wide, soft light that flatters the subject and eliminates harsh shadows in any setting, providing flawless webcam lighting
  • Safe for all-day streaming: Whether gaming, podcasting or broadcasting, Litra Glow adjustable LED light has cleared even the strictest UL testing guidelines for all-day streaming
  • Freedom of light placement: Patent-pending, 3-way monitor mount with adjustable height, tilt, and rotation for precise light positioning on your desktop computer or laptop

