WD_BLACK’s P40 SSD Game Drive is one of the best in the business, now starting from $120

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 SSD Game Drive for $169.99 shipped. While we did see this one go for less last year, since the near industry-wide price hikes took effect on SSDs of all sorts in 2024, this one now carries a regular list at $200 – but it is actually going for $330 via Best Buy – and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon this year. The P40 is a personal favorite of mine. I enjoyed my hands-on time with it for review, it still functions flawlessly for me, and it was an easy entry in our latest roundup of the best portable SSDs out there. We have seen the 1TB model drop as low as $100 this year, but you can score that one down at $119.99 right now if you don’t need the expanded capacity. Head below for more details.

The WD_BLACK P40 SSD features a rugged metal-plated design, with that sort of industrial WD_BLACK look I am a big fan of, alongside wonderful and customizable multi-color halo lighting. It delivers some serious speeds with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, USB-C connectivity, and up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates. You can take a deeper dive into the user experience on this PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series, Windows, and macOS drive in our hands-on feature.

For something newer and slightly more affordable in the portable SSD space, check out the all-time low pricing we are tracking on the recently-released Lexar SL500 Portable Solid-State Drive. The 2TB model, which is positioned as being ready to capture 60FPS 4K Apple ProRes footage directly from iPhone 15 Pro alongside your usual SSD duties on other platforms, is now selling for $169.50 shipped via Amazon. All of the details are right here.

WD_BLACK 2TB P40 SSD Game Drive features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games).

