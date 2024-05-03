Android game and app deals: No Place for Bravery, Ashworld, Stardash, Ailment, more

Justin Kahn -
No Place for Bravery

Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Stop by the price drops we are tracking on the Garmin Lily 2 smartwatch, the Google Pixel Buds Pro with ANC, the OnePlus 12R handset, and Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 tablet on your way dow. But for now it’s all about the apps including No Place for Bravery, Ashworld, Stardash, Ailment: dead standoff, Little Nightmares, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.  

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

No Place for Bravery features:

Thorn, an old warrior worn down by decades of vim and violence, roams a world undone in search of his lost daughter. Dodge, parry & cleave your way out of brutal clashes in this 2D top-down action RPG, and discover the bone-chilling tale of Thorn’s crusade to make his family whole again.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

