Anker’s new Qi2 15W MagSafe power bank with stand drops to $59.50 (Reg. $70)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new MagGo Qi2 6,600mAh Power Bank for $59.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $70 price tag for one of the first times and a match of the second-best price to date. Today’s offer applies to several colorways and is the best in months. We did recently see a buy two save 15% offer, but now you can save on just the company’s latest power bank all on its own.

Back in my Tested with 9to5Toys review, I called Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery the “15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of.” As for why, it’s finally delivering a way to take full advantage of your iPhone’s MagSafe charging features while away from an outlet. It can dish out 15W speeds just from its internal 6,600mAh capacity. The built-in stand positions your handset away from the actual battery, which on top of enabling StandBy mode features, also keeps your iPhone from overheating while it recharges.

Today’s discount is just one of the new Qi2 releases that debuted to start the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Anker MagGo Qi2 Power Bank features:

Embrace the convenience of 15W wireless charging that comes with the assurance of Qi2 certification for fast, secure, and efficient power boosts. Enjoy 15W ultra-fast wireless charging and power up your devices 2X faster*. Get your iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes. Adjust the angle anywhere from 30° to 65° to find your optimal viewing position, making video calls and content streaming more comfortable and enjoyable.

