Annual Vitamix Mother’s Day sale: Up to $100 off some of the best blenders out there, more

The annual Vitamix Mother’s Day sale is now in full swing with up to $100 in savings on the brand’s pro-grade blending systems. While the Vitamix kitchen gear certainly isn’t the most affordable out there, we are talking about some seriously heavy-duty blending action that, in many cases, lasts a lifetime or more. Much of the models on sale here today include lengthy warranties ranging from 3 years up to 10 years, providing an investment piece you can rely on for a whole lot longer than your average plastic options in much lower price points. Not to mention the robust builds and laser-cut aircraft metal blades you’ll find on most models. You’ll find all of the Vitamix Mother’s Day deals on this landing page and some top picks down below.

Vitamix Mother’s Day deals:

Vitamix Explorian E310 features:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet

Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook

