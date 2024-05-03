ELEGOO’s Tumbller self-balancing robot car kit for STEM education returns to $68 low (Reg. $85)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit for $67.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its usual $85 price tag, it saw only six discounts over 2023, with all of them dropping costs to the same low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the trend from the beginning of the new year, amounting to a $17 markdown off the going rate and returning it to the all-time low. This educational STEM kit for kids (recommended ages 12+) is a great hands-on introduction into programming, electronics assembling, and robotics knowledge. It’s the newest design based on the Arduino platform, an Italian open-sourced hardware and software company (which it is also compatible with), allowing your kids to build their own robot with functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode, and glowing in different LED colors – all of which can be controlled via the companion app. With the easy-to-follow tutorial, your kids will be enriched with engineering and programming knowledge as they play, giving them hours of fun alongside invaluable skills.

There are other options to enrich your kid’s play time, like the standard Owl Smart Robot Car Kit which is currently going for $56, down from $70. Compatible with LEGO building blocks, it comes with several module parts like the above model, including an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, and more. There’s also the more advanced UNO R3 Smart Robot Car Kit V4 for $50, down from $80, or also the Conqueror Robot Tank Kit for $100, down from $130. For those of you with much younger children, the Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot Toy is available for $108, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Designed for kids aged six and up, it features an adorable panda shape that offers an abundance of sound effects and facial expressions to support your child’s emotional development while also providing play-based learning through basic robotics projects, game designs, science experiments, and more.

ELEGOO Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit features:

Tumbller is a newly design for Arduino project of robotic car kit which has multiple fascinating functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode and glowing in different LED colors and also you can control it with your mobile phone using our new ElegooKit APP.

Tumbller comes with a well-designed tutorial with illustrations, which shows you how to assemble the kit step by step and how to play with all the interesting functions.

Arduino-Compatible: You can modify the default codes and upload your own program using Arduino IDE and work with the reserved pins to add more sensors.

STEM kit for everyone: Tumbller is easy to assemble and suitable for kids to have some hands-on experiences and learn basic programming knowledge. Professional robotic hobbyists can also enjoy it by customizing and adding more functions onto this kit.

