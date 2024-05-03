Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 drop to $21 each (Reg. $30) or get 4 for $70

Amazon now offers Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Item Finders for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from $30 for the first time in months and matches the best price of the year. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low from back in December – the only other time it has sold for less. You can also score a 4-pack of trackers for $69.99, dropping each of them to $17.50. While Android users are still waiting for trackers in Google’s Find My Device network, Samsung smartphone owners don’t have to wait to keep tabs on their gear thanks to these new Galaxy SmartTag 2. We broke down what’s new over at 9to5Google, and also detail what to expect below the fold.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto bags, keys, suitcases – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

This week has a collection of other notable Samsung deals live, too. You can currently save $200 on Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones with all-time low prices starting from $1,100. Companion wearables are also on sale, as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke start from entirely new all-time lows at $320.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!