Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke are perfect Galaxy S24 companions from $320 lows

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition 47mm Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just once before at $150 off. This is an extra $120 below our previous mention, and is only the second time it has ever dropped below $400. The 43mm version of Bespoke Edition smartwatch clocks in at $319.99 on sale, and drops down by $100 with a Silver D-Buckle band. It normally sells for $420 and now matches the all-time low at $10 under our previous January mention. Get a full look at the features down below.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

If you’re looking to supplement all of the fitness stats that something like a smartwatch can track, the Withings HealthKit Body Comp smart scale is one of the most capable companions with support for cardiovascular health and so much more. It’s on sale for one of the first times ever at $170 and comes joined by a 15% price cut on a more affordable Withings alternative.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke features:

With Galaxy Watch6 Bespoke Edition, choose your custom style with unique watch faces, stylish bands, and high-end stainless steel materials. Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!