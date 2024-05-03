Shark’s ION robot vacuum with a tri-brush system falls to $150 for today only (Reg. $250)

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Down from its usual $250 price tag, this model has already seen three major discounts since the new year began, with the first two dropping to $179 and the most recent taking things further to $170. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – $20 above the all-time low from Black Friday sales.

While this robotic vacuum doesn’t offer some of the more advanced features like the newer self-emptying models, it does offer a solid 120-minute battery life, auto-return charging, and hands-free voice control when connected to your Alexa or Google Assistant. Its tri-brush system combines the functionality of side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to ensure a thorough reach and an even more thorough clean. You’ll have standard smart controls via the companion app, where you can create custom schedules and adjust settings before, during, and after its routine duties. Plus, its built-in sensors will keep it from falling off any ledges or stairs, as well as prevent damage to your furniture and walls.

If you’re looking for a cheaper model with equally impressive capabilities, check out the ongoing 50% discount on the Yeedi vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo. If you have a pool and wish you had some autonomous unit for its cleaning needs, check out our coverage of the new Aiper 2024 Scuba S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner that is still down from its second official discount. And when you’re done shopping through these deals, head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum features:

Three Brush Types. One Powerful CleanTri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.

Intelligent Bumper & Cliff SensorsShark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs and avoids bumping furniture and walls.

Clean from your PhoneSharkClean™ app lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want.

Easy Voice ControlUse Amazon Alexa™ or Google Assistant™ to easily make the robot clean at your command in your connected home.

120 Minute RuntimeWhole-home, floor-to-carpet cleaning for up to 2 hours.

Built, Tested, and PerfectedShark puts their robots through rigorous testing, performing thousands of hours of real-life use to give you a reliable, ultra-powerful clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!