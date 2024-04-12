Yeedi’s vac 2 robot vacuum and mop combo falls 50% to new $101 low, more from $450

The official Yeedi Amazon storefront is offering its vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $100.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $99 off coupon. Down from $200, after settling from its former $400 list price, it kept above $300 for most of 2023, falling to $180 during Black Friday sales and again to $150 during Christmas sales. Since the new year began its listing price settled further down to a more constant $200, falling to $150 at most, until today’s deal came in as a massive 50% markdown and landed at the new all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This robot vacuum and mop combo features a powerful 3,000Pa of suction power alongside its unique oscillating mopping system that can tackle the most stubborn of dried-on stains on your hard floors. Its visual navigation technology can map out your home’s layout, including identifying your floor types, for the most efficient cleaning paths while simultaneously dodging everyday obstacles like shoes, pet bowls, toys, and socks thanks to its 3D obstacle avoidance. You can read more about its capabilities below.

As a more comprehensive option, Amazon is also offering the Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop that is down from $700 to $450, after clipping the on-page $250 off coupon. Equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power and a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, this robot’s sonic mopping technology delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance. It comes with a large 1,000ml water tank, and like other Yeedi models, it can differentiate between your floors for appropriate cleaning functions. It also features a self-washing system with hot air drying – its built-in scrubber is designed to squeeze out dirty water before drying itself with hot air up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to its self-emptying system and included 2.1L dustbin, you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days.

You can also check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station. While it is not discounted to the $500 all-time low anymore, it is now seeing its third official discount to a slightly higher $600 that still saves you $200 on a brand-new release. It provides 5,100Pa of suction power, a battery that keeps it going for up to 200 minutes, and also comes with a 2.1L dustbin that holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris as well as a self-washing system that squeezes out dirty water before drying itself with hot air.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Features:

[Customizable Cleaning] Take control with the intuitive yeedi app. Adjust vacuuming and water flow levels, select specific rooms or areas for cleaning, and define a cleaning sequence. It’s all easily accessible on the editable home map. Plus, control the vacuum with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Enjoy the ultimate convenience in cleaning!

[Extended 240-Minute Runtime] Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions with the yeedi vac 2 pro robot vacuum. Its impressive 240-minute runtime on a single charge is perfect for tackling cleaning tasks in large homes. It automatically recharges when the battery runs low and seamlessly resumes cleaning where it left off.

[Optional Auto Dustbin Empty] Upgrade your cleaning experience with the yeedi self-empty station (sold separately). Equipped with a 2.5L dust bag, it locks away 60 days’ worth of dirt, freeing you from the hassle of frequent vacuuming. Now you can focus on what truly matters to you.

[Buy with Confidence] Yeedi robots come with a 1-year worry-free warranty and we promise to replace your robot vacuum with a new one if any quality issue occurs within the warranty period.(Note: yeedi robot vacuum is only compatible with 2.4Ghz Wifi)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!