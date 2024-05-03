WORX 20V 22-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer falls to $78 in 1-day Best Buy sale

For today only, Best Buy is offering the WORX 20V 22-inch Power Share Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $77.99 shipped. Down from its $120 price tag, it spent the last year rising and falling between its MSRP and $85, until Christmas sales rolled around and brought costs down further to the $70 low. Since the new year began its only seen two discounts, both to $89, with today’s deal coming in to remedy the situation as a 35% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $8 above the all-time low. With its 2.0Ah battery and its 22-inch dual-action blades, this trimmer provides up to 40 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge with a 3/4-inch cutting capacity; with its battery being interchangeable with over 75+ other 20V, 40V, and 80V tools in the Power Share ecosystem. It sports a lightweight design that absorbs vibrations far more efficiently alongside its D-grip handle that lets you hold it from any angle, ensuring a more comfortable and ergonomic experience. Also includes a charger and safety guard for the blades.

And while we’re getting those hedges trimmed, wouldn’t it be equally nice to clear off those walkways and driveways? Well, Best Buy is also offering the Sun Joe XTREAM Electric Pressure Washer for $140 through the end of the day, down from $240. With its 13A motor, this power washer can reach pressures of 1,700 PSI alongside a 1.2 GPM flow rate. Its onboard foam cannon aerates detergent before shooting it up to 15 feet and also includes four quick-connect nozzles in a range of spray patterns from pin-point jet to fan spray to tackle heavy, medium and light duty jobs. It even automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life – alternatively saving you from the costs of wasted fuel.

If you are looking for a new lawn mower, the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries is still sitting at its new all-time low. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5 acres of land on a single charge. If you have a smaller yard and instead would prefer autonomous lawn care to save you time, the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower is still sitting at its second-lowest price to date. And when you’re done shopping through the above deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

WORX 20V 22-inch Power Share Hedge Trimmer features:

Lightweight But PowerfulErgonomic Perfection: Tough Yet Comfortable To Use, And Long Enough To Make Short Work Of Your Hedge Trimming Duties

22” Cutting ReachEnough Length For Flat Tops And Long, Even Sides. Yet Still Nimble Enough To Round The Corners. We Didn’T Arbitrarily Pick 22”—We Think It’S Just Right

Same Battery, Expandable PowerThe Same Battery Powers Over 75+ 20V, 40V, And 80V Lifestyle, Garden, And Power Tools In The Power Share Family

Grab N’ GoThe D-Grip Handle Lets You Hold It From Any Angle And Cut From Any Position That’S Comfortable. Plus, It Gives You The Leverage To Hoist It Up High For The Tops Of Tall Hedges, Or Hold It Down Low For Undergrowth

Cuts Twice As NiceThe Dual-Action Blades Cut Once, Then Catches That Branch Again On The Way Back, Just To Make Sure. For A Trim That’S Twice As Clean, Twice As Powerful, Twice As Fast

Designed To Absorb VibrationA ¾” Blade Gap Gets Around Those Branches And Rips Right Through Them, While The Overmold Construction On The Grips Dissipates All That Power So You Hardly Feel A Thing.

Cut The CordYou Don’T Have To Worry About Doubling Back And Catching The Cord. Enjoy The Freedom Of Cordless, Rechargeable, Power Gardening Tools Equipped With Powershare Batteries

Includes20V Hedge Trimmer, 20V MaxLithium Batteries, 20V Battery Charger, and Safety Guard

