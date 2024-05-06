Up to 42% off latest Amazon Fire tablets for Mom’s Day: Max 11, HD 10, Kids, more from $70

As part of its now live (and growing) Mother’s Day 2024 deals, Amazon has now added a collection of its Fire tablets to the mix. Alongside the models you’ll find highlighted below, the Mother’s Day sale now features the All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet that first debuted last fall. Regularly $140, you can now land this one starting from $94.99 shipped in the 32GB configuration. This is the same 32% price drop we tracked for the spring sale this year and the lowest we can find. One of a handful of discounts we have seen across 2024, this model is now on par with the best we have seen since the $80 Black Friday deal last year. Head down below for more details on the All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and the rest of the lineup.

While the Amazon Mother’s Day sale has now been updated with the Fire tablet deals mentioned above, there were already plenty of deals on its smart Echo speakers from $20, its latest Fire TV Stick streaming devices, Fire TV displays, and more. Everything is waiting on this page for you, with plenty of highlights listed in our original coverage from last week.

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Ready when inspiration strikes — With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) offers a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.

