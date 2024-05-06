Android game and app deals: Loop, World Cruise Story, PEG, and more

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also scope out the discounts we have live on Motorola’s beloved MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter – it is now at one of its best prices ever – and Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the S Pen included down at a new Amazon all-time low. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Loop, World Cruise Story, PEG, KNIGHTS, Venture Towns, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Loop is a vibrant Contemplative Puzzle Game; where you and your companion travel through a mysterious, ethereal temple.

During this Journey, you will traverse many riddles and face the ultimate enigma: can the endless loop be broken?

Loop will help you relax within beautiful and varied environments. The gameplay is centered in playing along with a Master which acts both as a reliable guide through the temple and as a faithful companion to discover the world with. The narrative will take you through rich environments and unique and creative puzzles.