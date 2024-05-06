Android game and app deals: Loop, World Cruise Story, PEG, and more

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also scope out the discounts we have live on Motorola’s beloved MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter – it is now at one of its best prices ever – and Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the S Pen included down at a new Amazon all-time low. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Loop, World Cruise Story, PEG, KNIGHTS, Venture Towns, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Blue – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinite Launch FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Loop $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pocket Clothier $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- World Cruise Story $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Manga Works $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Venture Towns $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $1.50 (Reg. $3)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Guardian War: Ultimate Edition FREE (Reg. $1)
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland FREE (Reg. $2)
- No Place for Bravery $2 (Reg. $4)
- Ashworld $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Stardash – Remastered $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $2 (Reg. $10)
- Little Nightmares $6 (Reg. $9)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $5.50 (Reg. $13)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Psychofunk $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- No More Buttons $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- One More Button $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $3)
Loop features:
Loop is a vibrant Contemplative Puzzle Game; where you and your companion travel through a mysterious, ethereal temple.
During this Journey, you will traverse many riddles and face the ultimate enigma: can the endless loop be broken?
Loop will help you relax within beautiful and varied environments. The gameplay is centered in playing along with a Master which acts both as a reliable guide through the temple and as a faithful companion to discover the world with. The narrative will take you through rich environments and unique and creative puzzles.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!