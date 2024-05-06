Still swear by Apple’s AirPods 2nd Gen buds? Now at best price of the year: $80 (Reg. $129)

While we are indeed still tracking a notable price drop on the latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case, some folks still pledge allegiance the previous-generation AirPods 2nd Gen, and they are now at the best price of the year. Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods 2nd Gen down at $79.99 shipped. This set is still sold directly from Apple at $129 and more typically fetches a $99 price tag at Amazon. Today’s deal undercuts our mention from last month at $89 to land at the best price we have tracked on Amazon all year – this is on par with last year’s Black Friday offer there. If you swear by Apple’s 2nd gen standard issue buds offering, you can’t go wrong securing another set at a price like this. Not to mention the fact they land at $100 under the discounted price of the current AirPods Pro 2. More details below.

The previous-gen AirPods 2nd Gen on sale here today deliver an affordable price of entry into Apple’s earbuds game, as well as carrying somewhat of a cult following among some users. While the do ship with the original Lightning charging case, they also still provide up to 24 hours of listening time alongside Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing with iPhone, iPad, and more alongside Hey Siri voice command action.

As we mentioned above, if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, Apple’s newest iteration of the pro-grade AirPods with the refreshed USB-C MagSafe charging case are seeing a notable price drop down to $180.

You like Beats? We got Beats. There are some seriously amazing deals right now with up to $170 in savings on over-ears and deep deals on the wireless buds too.

AirPods 2nd Gen features:

Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods (2nd generation) deliver rich, vivid sound. After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods are automatically on and always connected. They sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out. And sound seamlessly switches between your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. Just say “Hey Siri” for assistance without having to reach for your iPhone. More than 24 hours total listening time with the Charging Case. Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV.

