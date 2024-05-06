Massive price drop knocks the latest Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones to $180 (Reg. $350)

While this past weekend ushered in some seriously notable price drops on Beats Studio Buds and the Beats Studio Buds+, this morning we are turning our attention to the brand’s pro-grade over-ear experience. Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones at $179.95 shipped. This is a regularly $350 set of headphones that are nearly 50% off the going rate to land at the lowest we have tracked all year on Amazon. Now $20 under our previous mention, this offer is matching the best we have tracked from Amazon all-time outside of a very limited Black Friday deal for $10 less. While we certainly enjoyed our time with the brand’s new Beats Solo 4 recently, those of you looking for that sealed-in, over-ear noise cancellation action will want to head below for more details on the Beats Studio Pro – they are now $20 less than the new Solo 4 set.

The Beats Studio Pro are the latest, flagship over-ear cans in the lineup at Beats. They deliver a higher-end treatment than the Solo family with personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, active noise cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode, as well as up to 40 hours of battery life. Remember, this is a regular $350 set of headphones – typically $150 more expensive than the Solo 4 – that just happens to be selling at a huge $170 discount today.

As we mentioned above, if you are after some in-ear wireless action, the deals are flying on those too. Hit up the list below for the latest ongoing price drops on Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case as well as the latest from Bose, Beats, and more:

Up to $100 off latest Bose headphones from $249

Beats Studio Buds+ with ANC now start at just $75

Apple’sAirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging down at $180

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones feature:

Beats’ custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound

Custom 40mm active driver enhances sound clarity and near-zero distortion even at high – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studiofootnote

3 Wireless, providing increased audio fidelity

3 Wireless, providing increased audio fidelity Integrated digital processor optimizes frequency responses for a powerful, balanced sound profile

Fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) keeps you immersed in the music

Transparency mode blends your listening experience with the world around you

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for theater-like sound from your favorite content

Music and movies available in Dolby Atmos deliver full immersion with 360-degree surround sound

