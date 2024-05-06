Score mom some page-turners with Amazon’s holiday Kindle deals from $80 (Up to 30% off)

As part of its Mother’s Day sale, and joining a host of other big-time deals on its Fire tablets, Echo Show smart displays, and smart home gear, Amazon is offering some solid deals on Kindles so you can score mom a new reader at up to 30% off. Alongside offers on the tablet-meets-reader Scribe models below, Amazon now has the latest-generation Kindle reader on sale for $79.99 shipped. This 20% price drop is on par with just about all of the sale prices we have tracked since its debut, outside of a couple limited-time offers down at $75. Amazon describes this one as the “lightest and most compact Kindle” out there, delivering the lineup’s usual reading-focused experience and “glare-free, paper-like display.” Hit the jump for more details and the rest of the Amazon Mother’s Day kindle deals.

The latest-gen Kindle is centered around a 300 ppi high-resolution display “for sharp text and images” as well as Amazon’s extensive library of content – “over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.” Made of 30 to 75% recycled plastics, it also carries an adjustable front reading light and a dark mode so you can get a good view day or night, at the beach, or lounging on the back patio this summer. A single charge over USB-C keeps the pages turning for up to 6 weeks at a time and includes 16GB of onboard storage (enough for “thousands” of books).

Amazon Kindle features:

The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images.

Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night.

Get lost in your story. Tune out messages, emails, and social media with a distraction-free device specifically made for reading.

Now with extended battery life – A single charge via USB-C lasts up to 6 weeks.

Now with 16 GB to store thousands of books – Double the storage capacity of the previous generation.

Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

