Score mom some page-turners with Amazon’s holiday Kindle deals from $80 (Up to 30% off)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
30% off From $80
Black Friday Kindle deals

As part of its Mother’s Day sale, and joining a host of other big-time deals on its Fire tablets, Echo Show smart displays, and smart home gear, Amazon is offering some solid deals on Kindles so you can score mom a new reader at up to 30% off. Alongside offers on the tablet-meets-reader Scribe models below, Amazon now has the latest-generation Kindle reader on sale for $79.99 shipped. This 20% price drop is on par with just about all of the sale prices we have tracked since its debut, outside of a couple limited-time offers down at $75. Amazon describes this one as the “lightest and most compact Kindle” out there, delivering the lineup’s usual reading-focused experience and “glare-free, paper-like display.” Hit the jump for more details and the rest of the Amazon Mother’s Day kindle deals. 

The latest-gen Kindle is centered around a 300 ppi high-resolution display “for sharp text and images” as well as Amazon’s extensive library of content – “over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.” Made of 30 to 75% recycled plastics, it also carries an adjustable front reading light and a dark mode so you can get a good view day or night, at the beach, or lounging on the back patio this summer. A single charge over USB-C keeps the pages turning for up to 6 weeks at a time and includes 16GB of onboard storage (enough for “thousands” of books). 

More Kindle Mother’s Day deals:

More Amazon Mother’s Day deals:

Amazon Kindle features:

  • The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images.
  • Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night.
  • Get lost in your story. Tune out messages, emails, and social media with a distraction-free device specifically made for reading.
  • Now with extended battery life – A single charge via USB-C lasts up to 6 weeks.
  • Now with 16 GB to store thousands of books – Double the storage capacity of the previous generation.
  • Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Android game and app deals: Loop, World Cruise Story, P...
Invest smarter with lifetime access to Tykr for $120 (R...
At just $15 each, don’t miss two Blink Mini Indoo...
Quickly switch between your gaming PC and Mac with UGRE...
‘World’s first’ smart indoor smoker from GE recei...
Still swear by Apple’s AirPods 2nd Gen buds? Now ...
ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono M5 and M5s 12K resin 3D printe...
A mere $27.50 snags Keychron’s open-source C3 Pro...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing