All-new Echo Show 8 smart display now 33% off at $100, more from $65 for Mom’s Day

Mother’s Day 2024 is inching closer and closer now, with time winding down to ensure mom has a sweet piece of new tech for the big day. While we have already rounded up a huge selection of Amazon gear, from Echo smart speakers starting at just $20 to Fire tablets, and more, it has now tossed the Echo Show smart display offers into the mix. One standout here is the All-new Echo Show 8 smart display down at $99.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price tag at $150, you’re looking at a straight up $50 price drop. Today’s deal is $5 under the Black Friday price last year and within $10 of the only time we have ever seen it go for less. Hit the jump for more details and the rest of Amazon’s Echo Show Mother’s Day offers.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, the All-new Echo Show 8 debuted for the first time just last fall as the brand’s latest smart display hub with an 8-inch touchscreen. Available in glacier white or charcoal to better match your decor, it delivers hands-free Alexa access to your video streaming services while providing spatial audio via your compatible Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify accounts. Compatible with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread without a separate smart home hub, it also doubles down as a control center for smart home gear and packs in a 13MP camera of its own for easy video calling with friends and family.

More Amazon Echo Show Mother’s Day offers:

All-new Echo Show 8 smart display features:

Entertainment is more immersive with spatial audio and an 8″ HD touchscreen. Video calling is crisper with high-quality sound and a 13 MP camera. And your home is more connected than ever with the built-in smart home hub. Content on Prime Video, Netflix, Fire TV Channels, and more comes to life with an HD display and room-filling spatial audio. Ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Subscriptions for some services required. Pair and control devices compatible with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread without a separate smart home hub. Manage cameras, lights, and more using the display or your voice, or activate routines via motion. Also supports connectivity via Bluetooth and wifi. Video call hands-free using your voice, or use the new Top Connections widget to call with one tap. Have more natural video conversations with a centered, auto-framing camera and noise reduction technology.

