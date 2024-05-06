Samsung expands 2024 smart TV lineup today with new entry-level, AI-powered 120Hz OLED models

Today, Samsung has announced that it is expanding its 2024 OLED smart TV lineup with the new “entry-level” S85D series. The brand put much of its 2024 lineup up for pre-order back in May, but it isn’t done quite yet. The previous price of entry into the brand’s 2024 OLED smart TV offerings sat at just south of $2,000 for the 55-inchers, but the new S85D lineup offers folks a (somewhat) more affordable price of entry into the latest Samsung has to offer in the world of OLED home entertainment screen technology. Now available for purchase, you can get a closer look at the specs and feature sets on the new Samsung S85D OLED smart TV lineup below.

Samsung expands its 2024 smart TV lineup with new entry-level OLED models

The tag line for the new TVs is “pure blacks, bright whites, and Pantone-validated color” at lower price points. Carrying the same AI-powered Samsung NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor found across this year’s OLED models, it powers the screen’s upscaled 4K resolutions as well as the Smart TV Hub and Dolby Atmos Sound.

The power behind the 4K picture that actively improves the quality. Utilizing 20 specialized networks the AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and expertly upscaled 4K resolution.

OLED HDR+, self-illuminating pixels, four HDMI ports, eARC HDMI audio return channels, a pair of USB-A jacks, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and a built-in Zigbee/Thread Module for smart home integrations joins support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands (Alexa action is built-in here).

The 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution display features a 120Hz refresh rate alongside the brand’s Motion Xcelerator technology – it is said to promote smoother gaming action with “a seamless picture so you can score your next win.”

The short-form version here is that, while the S85D does not have some of the new bells and whistles of the more pricey $2,600 and up S95D series – “the industry’s first to feature OLED Glare-Free technology for enjoying the dramatic detail of OLED without the distracting reflection,” it does offer fans of the brand’s OLED tech a chance to bring home a 2024 model for less.

Pricing on the new Samsung S85D OLED smart TV lineup is as follows with listings now live on the official site:

55-inch Class OLED S85D $1,700

65-inch Class OLED S85D $2,100

77-inch Class OLED S85D $3,400

Be sure to dive into the our coverage of Samsung’s most affordable 120Hz 98-inch 4K smart TV with AI-enhanced picture and then scope out the rest of the brand’s 2024 smart TV lineup right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!