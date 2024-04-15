Samsung debuts its most affordable 120Hz 98-inch 4K smart TV with AI-enhanced picture 

After launching the bulk of its new 2024 lineup of smart TVs, today Samsung is officially expanding its ultra-large lineup with a new 98-inch model. Known as the Samsung 98-inch Class Crystal UHD DU9000 and now available for purchase, it delivers picture quality specifically optimized for the big screen to deliver one of the lowest-priced models from the brand with this sort of screen real-estate – others can sell for over $14,000. Head below for more details.

Samsung 98-inch Class Crystal UHD DU9000

The Samsung 98-inch Class Crystal UHD DU9000 features the brand’s Supersize Picture Enhancer to optimize the visual quality for the oversized 98-inch screen. It is said to “increase sharpness and reduce visible noise” alongside 4K upscaling, PurColor, and HDR as well as AI Auto Game Mode, Mini Map Auto Detection, and Virtual Aim Point from within the built-in Game Bar options.

Highlight features at a glance:

AI-enhanced picture quality optimized for a super large screen with Supersize Picture Enhancer.

See a wider spectrum of colors than traditional RGB models with PurColor.

Get a clear 4K picture even if your content wasn’t filmed in 4K.

Experience smooth action with exceptional motion enhancements with Motion Xcelerator 120Hz.

The “bezel-less” display features a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support alongside FreeSync Premium, Bluetooth audio options, built-in Alexa voice commands, and three HDMI inputs.

It is now available for purchase directly from Samsung at $3,999.99.

Samsung has been making compelling smart TV experiences for years, which likely comes to no surprise to anyone, and this new 98-inch Class Crystal UHD DU9000 delivers a super-sized option at one of the more affordable price points in its lineup. While it might have hard time catching customer attention until it starts seeing some notable sale prices, likely much later in the year, the $3,999.99 list is relatively on par with new 98-inch releases from other, arguably lesser brands. It really depends on how partial folks are to Samsung TVs, or brand new releases, but you can score a 2023 model TCL 98-Inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV with a 120Hz refresh rate at under $2,800 right now and sometimes even less, for exmaple.

Get a closer look at the new 98-inch Class Crystal UHD DU9000 right here and you’ll find details on the rest of the 2024 Samsung lineup in our previous feature piece.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!