‘World’s first’ smart indoor smoker from GE receives third discount to $719 (Reg. $999)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further to $719.10 shipped.

Amazon is offering the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker for $799 shipped. Down from its $999 price tag, this is the third official discount on this first-of-its-kind appliance and comes in as a $200 markdown off the going rate – $100 above the all-time low from January. While it’s not as low as its launch discount four months ago, this is still a great opportunity to snag this innovative appliance for far cheaper than we first reported back when it was announced ahead of CES 2024. You can learn more about this smoker from our in-depth announcement coverage, or by heading below the fold.

This smart indoor smoker is an innovative first – a kitchen countertop smoker that won’t set off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. It features two separate heat sources (one for burning pellets and the other for cooking food) with six preset food settings for brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, chicken wings, chicken breast, and salmon, as well as a setting to keep food warm when finished and other customizable options. When it comes to smoking, you’ll have five adjustable controls allowing you to choose from infusing hints of flavor all the way to blasting it with a robust BBQ smoke flavor. Through the SmartHQ app, you’ll have total control without needing to be nearby, and you can even go hands-free by connecting with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the new Cuisinart Pomodoro Red Indoor Pizza Oven that just dropped to its Amazon all-time low. It comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub when you’re done shopping the above deals for more discounts on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker features:

Active Smoke Filtration: This innovative indoor electric smoker uses Active Smoke Filtration to turn real-wood smoke into warm air so you can prepare smoked brisket, pork butt, specialty cocktail ingredients and more at any time from the comfort of your kitchen.

Precision Smoke Control: This innovative indoor electric smoker combines an independent heat source for burning pellets with a separate heat source for cooking foods to provide unmatched smoke control and temperature precision for all your BBQ favorites.

Six Preset Food Settings: Anyone can create amazing results with this indoor electric smoker that offers six preset smoking functions, including Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pork Butt, Chicken Wings, Chicken Breast and Salmon as well as Keep Warm and Custom settings.

Five Adjustable Smoke Settings: Whether you prefer a hint of smoke or full BBQ smoker taste, this indoor electric smoker gives you the control to experiment with different settings and lets you explore new recipes with five precise levels of real wood smoke flavor.

Connected Control: GE Profile Connect+ lets you set your favorite smoke mode and monitor cooking process from anywhere via the SmartHQ app. Receive over-the-air feature updates as they are released, while connecting with Amazon Alexa and Google Home platforms allow for voice control.

