ALLPOWERS’ 24,000mAh laptop power bank gets second discount to $59 (40% off)

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its PB100 Laptop Power Bank for $59.40 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Down from $99, this is the second official discount for this device since its release in November, having been sitting at its MSRP and unaffected by the holiday and sales events through the first three months of the new year. At the top of April we finally saw the first discount, taking things down to the $45 low for a short period before rising to a higher discounted rate. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $40 markdown that marks the second-lowest price going forward.

This power bank from ALLPOWERS provides a 24,000mAh capacity and four output ports to cover your charging needs: one 100W USB-C, one 60W USB-C, and two 18W USB-As. When the charger is empty, it only takes two hours to fully recharge it using a minimum 65W charger, making it “five times faster than standard power banks and eliminating prolonged wait times.” It features a powerful LED light on its side that can give steady illumination or be switched to a flashing mode for S.O.S signals in emergencies. It also has a leather carrying strap for easy transport and a digital display that gives you real-time power, voltage, and current levels.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ongoing deal for the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station that is bundled with a 100W Solar Panel for its all-time lowest price. The power station sports a compact 768Wh capacity and features two water-resistant LED camping lights, as well as five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. Jackery has also discounted a few of its power station models as well, with the Explorer 500 returning to its all-time low. Likewise Goal Zero followed suit with some of its models too, with the Yeti 200X hitting its lowest price to date. If you’re looking for a power station for more everyday personal use, check out the Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station that is back at its second-lowest price. And when you’re done shopping all the above deals, check out our Green Deals hub for the best discounts on other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more. You can also head over to our Smartphone Accessories hub for more personal-usage devices

ALLPOWERS PB100 Laptop Power Bank features:

【24000mAh Colossal Capacity】: Built-in high quality lithium-ion battery, ALLPOWERS 100w portable power bank provides 24000mAh super power to meet the battery life needs of your multiple electronic products. No charging worries on a plane or short-term travel.

【100W Fast Charging】: ALLPOWERS laptop power bank supports PD3.0 protocol and provides up to 100W output power through USB-C port, which allows you to quickly charge your laptop, tablet, cell phone and other devices. It also supports up to 100W input power and can be fully charged in 2h (Using 65W+ chargers).

【4 Output Ports】: ALLPOWERS portable laptop charger has four output ports. PD100W (5/9/12/15V 3A, 20V 5A) USB-C, PD60W (5/9/12/15/20V 3A) USB-C and 2×QC18W (5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A) USB-A. Charge your Macbook, iPhone and Airpods at once.

【Digital Display & LED Light】: ALLPOWERS portable battery pack comes with a digital display that shows its power, voltage and current in real time. The powerful LED light on the side provides regular illumination and can be switched to flashing mode to act as an SOS light in times of emergency.

【Adjustable Carring Handle】: Unique ID design is portable and delicate with a push-pull carrying handle made of leather material. Lift it up instead of only holding in your hand. Inside the package is an ALLPOWERS 100w battery bank, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a manual. ALLPOWERS offers 2-Year Worry-free Warranty.

