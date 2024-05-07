Skip brand names and cash in on this adjustable aluminum laptop stand at $17 (Save 37%)

OMOTON’s authorized Amazon storefront is offering its LA09 Adjustable Laptop Stand for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can still score free shipping by checking out with $35+ of items that are shipped by Amazon. This laptop stand has only been on the market for a matter of months and first sold for as high as $40. Over time it has settled closer to $27, making today’s offer a notable 37% discount that has only happened once before. It’s time to streamline your desk and boost ergonomics with this affordable laptop stand. It costs a fraction of name-brand solutions and sports a plethora of additional features. One obvious example of this is the ability to tweak its height and angle. This is a huge perk in terms of ergonomics, which should help reduce neck strain by allowing you to keep the top of your screen aligned with your eyes. You’ll also benefit from a collapsible design that makes it much easier to travel with. Continue reading for more.

While you’re at it, why not also prop up another device with this UGREEN Tablet/Smartphone Holder at $7.99 Prime shipped. You’d generally spend $10 and today’s offer is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked. This makes it a great way to double down and put the savings from above to good use. It features a universal design that works with most smartphones and tablets ranging from 4 to 11 inches in size. With a range of viewing angles that go from 15 to 100 degrees, you’ll be able to find the perfect alignment to aide your workflow.

Speaking of stands, did you see our coverage of ESR’s MagSafe Wallet at $30.50? It has a built-in stand, fully supports Apple Find My, and much more. And if you’re looking for a way to keep your desk looking its best, you can banish all sorts of debris with Anker’s eufy HomeVac H11 Handheld Vacuum at 40% off. Keeping it nearby means that you’ll can quickly tidy so you never wind up with a dirty workspace.

OMOTON Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Ventilation and Heat Dissipation: The aluminum panel adopts an open design, which can have more airflow than other laptop stand, which can effectively prevent the laptop from overheating.

Adjustable and Foldable: The OMOTON laptop stand for desk adjusts the height and Angle of your laptop to your needs, making it extremely convenient to use your laptop in a variety of positions while minimizing neck fatigue.

Compact Design: Thanks to the foldable design and light and sturdy weight, the laptop riser is more compact and lightweight after folding, which can effectively save space and facilitate storage and carrying.

