Keep your desk and keyboard free of debris with Anker’s eufy HomeVac H11 at 40% off, now $36

eufy’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $35.98 shipped. Typically sold for $60, today’s offer slashes 40% off, making this a great time to strike. Need more convincing? Well, it just so happens that this markdown is a match for the best price we’ve tracked since 2022. If you’re anything like me, a dirty desk can be a huge distraction. I try to keep clutter to a minimum, but sometimes crumbs, pet hair, and other types of debris end up on my desk and creep towards my keyboard. That’s where a handheld vacuum like this one comes in handy. I use one every day or two to keep things looking great, and for a little bit of cash, you can have this eufy unit always within reach too. Continue reading to learn the specifics about this model.

First and foremost, eufy’s H11 handheld vacuum offers 5,500Pa of suction power which is plenty of power to keep your desk free of dust and debris. It comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool that allows you to more easily reach areas that can generally be tricky to access. A cover for the front doubles as a stand, allowing you to keep your space spotless. In terms of heft and size, this unit weighs in at just 1.2 pounds and is about the size of a wine bottle.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to see what else we’ve covered recently. A few highlights include Roborock’s Dyad Air wet and dry vacuum cleaner at $280, this Greenworks 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer combo kit for $429, and a very thorough roundup of the best deals from Amazon Pet Day 2024. Oh, and we’ve also spotted a great way to keep your electronics topped off when away from your desk with this ALLPOWERS 24,000mAh power bank for $59.

Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Vacuum features:

Lightweight and Compact: Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple.

Dust Devouring Suction: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when everyday mess is made.

Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.

