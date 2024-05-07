Plugable adds front-access ports to your 24-inch iMac with new floating USB-C hub [Launch deal]

While all of the focus might be on the new iPads and Apple Pencil today, the new AD-6IN1 hub Plugable iMac hub has arrived. The latest from Plugable is making its debut today as the brand looks to step into the Apple AIO space with its new dedicated iMac accessory known as the AD-6IN1 hub. We are certainly no strangers to the brand, having come away impressed with our hands-on time testing its iPad docking stand that doubles as an 8-in-1 USB-C/HDMI hub and its USB4/Thunderbolt Dual Monitor Dock before that, but today we are turning our attention to the launch of its brand new iMac hub made to hinge directly onto the stand of Apple’s all-in-one desktop for a clean and integrated solution. It is now available for purchase via Amazon with a special launch deal, and you can get an even closer look down below.

Plugable debuts new AD-6IN1 iMac hub with launch deal

The AD-6IN1 hub is Plugable’s first iMac-exclusive product designed to bring “convenience and versatility to the all-in-one desktop computer.” Not unlike other dedicated iMac accessories we have featured around here – the awesome Twelve South Backpack for iMac and Apple Displays immediately comes to mind alongside the Satechi iMac USB Adapter, the inaugural Plugable accessory attaches to the stand of the iMac to provide a front access USB-C hub that doesn’t take up any desk space while expanding the I/O potential of your machine.

It carries a modest, yet effective series of ports, including 10Gb/s USB-C, 10GB/s USB-A, a pair of USB 2.0 ports, and SD/microSD card readers. Great for temporarily connecting drives, ingesting data and footage from SD cards, and other peripherals your setup might bump into, Plugable also says the little hub can also double as a lightweight shelf to offer some bonus, anti-clutter shelf space like the Twelve South Backpack.

You’re clearly not going to be able to store anything overly heavy on it, or at least that’s what today’s press release seems to suggest, but it is great for lighter items including AirPods, small adapters, and other lightweight dongles and gadgets that might need a more organized home on your desk for the time being.

The Plugable iMac hub delvers 6-in-1 connectivity, and is available starting today on Amazon with a special launch deal. Regularly $24.99, you can score one during the launch phase with a solid 15% discount at $33.96. The only question I have left is, where’s all of the different color options? Perhaps more versions are coming down the line, we will do our best to find out.

