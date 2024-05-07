Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub just fell to the best price of the year at $150 (Reg. $200)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $200 $150

The official Satechi Amazon storefront is now offering its Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this model is now seeing a solid $50 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer clocks in as the lowest price we have tracked all year and is a match for the second-best total we have seen on Amazon since its debut there in 2023. Only once have we seen it go for less, and that was a short-lived Black Friday offer at $140 in late November. Satechi, as any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, is one of our favorite Apple gear and tech accessory makers out there, and now’s your shot to land one of its Thunderbolt 4 hubs on your work surface. Head below for more details. 

Alongside the usual slick physical design we are used to from the brand, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub delivers a 5-in-1 setup to expand a single USB-C connection on your machine with three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A connection. It delivers up to 60W of charging power directly to the host machine and supports single 8K or dual 4K display add-ons in your setup (you’ll find the resolution specifics down below). 

And while we are talking hubs, all of you 24-inch iMac users out there will want to scope out the brand new Plugable solution that debuted a few hours ago. The new Plugable iMac USB-C hub delivers a sort of floating setup that connects to the base of your machine to provides front-access I/O ports, some bonus shelving space, and drops today with a notable launch deal. Check it out right here

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features:

  • All Essential Ports – Thunderbolt 4 Upstream Host Port with 60W Power Delivery and USB 3.2 Gen 2 with up to 10 Gbps data transfer and 900mA downstream charging at the front, and 3 Thunderbolt 4 Downstream Ports with up to 15W charging and up to 40 Gbps data transfer at back.
  • 3 Thunderbolt 4 Ports – The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports that support 15W charging, 40Gbps data transfer speed, and (2x) 4K at 60Hz or (1x) 8K at 30Hz or (1x) 6K on Mac. Note: Only one external monitor supported on Macs with an M1/M2 chip.
  • Compatible with – Works with Windows 11/10 laptops equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port (Intel Evo Platform), and MacBooks running macOS 11 (Big Sur) or later.
  • Heat Regulated –When charging or transferring data the Thunderbolt 4 Hub may get warm but will efficiently dissipate the heat. Standard operating temperatures are 86-122° Fahrenheit

