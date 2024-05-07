Hello Again! Spigen debuts new vintage iMac G3-style MagSafe wallets [Launch deal]

Remember last year when Spigen debuted its epic vintage iMac-style cases for iPhone 15? Well it’s back with new matching MagSafe wallets for folks looking to bring the Jony Ive design-inspired translucent Apple vibes to the back of your iPhone. The new Spigen Classic C1 (MagFit) Magnetic Wallet Card Holder is now available for purchase on the brand’s official Amazon storefront with a series of perfectly matching colors at $28.99 shipped each, down for the $33 launch price. Check them out here and you’ll find more details below. 

Spigen launches new matcing vintage iMac-style MagSafe wallets

Spigen’s translucent vintage iMac-style iPhone 15 MagSafe case are directly inspired by the Jony Ive-designed iMac G3 circa 1998, and it has now pulled those vibes over to its new MagSafe wallet offering. 

Hello (again). Pay homage to the iconic iMac G3 with the remastered Classic C1. Look back in time with its retro translucent design.

Available the same Bondi Blue, Graphite, and Ruby red as the matching cases, they provide an affordable way to extend the functionality of your Classic C1 MagSafe iMac case to hold three of your most important cards on the daily – they of course can be used with any MagSafe iPhone 12 through 15 case though. 

Spigen says the new iMac-style wallet is made of PC hard shell with an SF matte coating “for 360-degree card defense” alongside anti-slip grip – the magnetic array is lined with a silicone treatment to add some extra grip to your iPhone. A trusty finger cutout along the bottom helps you to coax cards in and out as well. 

You can score the new Spigen iMac-style MagSafe wallets right now at $28.99 shipped, after first hitting Amazon at $33. The matching iPhone 15 cases we reviewed last year are also still available at $29.99 or less by way of on-page coupons at Amazon. 

