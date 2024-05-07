Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon now 50% off at $30, more

While the hangover Star Wars Day deals continue through this week, Amazon is now offering PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers a chance to suit up in a mech suit and score Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon down at $30 shipped. This is a regularly $60 title that is now live on Amazon at 50% off the going rate. This is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked and $10 under the previous low we spotted on Amazon, outside of very-limited holiday offers. This is a fast-paced, full-throttle mech battle game and shooter with that special FromSoftware touch. The “new action experience from the makers of Dark Souls and Elden Ring” moves into the modern era with Fires of Rubicon, allowing players to full customize and pilot their own mech. A brand new story and combat system is on display here – you can experience “3D maneuverability to move freely through three-dimensional fast-paced missions” as you infiltrate the plant of Rubicon. Head below for more.

