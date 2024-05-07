Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon now 50% off at $30, more

While the hangover Star Wars Day deals continue through this week, Amazon is now offering PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers a chance to suit up in a mech suit and score Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon down at $30 shipped. This is a regularly $60 title that is now live on Amazon at 50% off the going rate. This is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked and $10 under the previous low we spotted on Amazon, outside of very-limited holiday offers. This is a fast-paced, full-throttle mech battle game and shooter with that special FromSoftware touch. The “new action experience from the makers of Dark Souls and Elden Ring” moves into the modern era with Fires of Rubicon, allowing players to full customize and pilot their own mech. A brand new story and combat system is on display here – you can experience “3D maneuverability to move freely through three-dimensional fast-paced missions” as you infiltrate the plant of Rubicon. Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
***Official Nintendo Switch Star Wars Day deals live from $5
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $15 (Reg. $60)
- Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario RPG $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***$100 Xbox Gift Card for $90 w/ code SSDS653
***May the 4th Star Wars game deals on PC and console from $2
- Xbox Star Wars game sale from $3.50
- STAR WARS: Squadrons $2 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order $4 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe $40.50 (Reg. $90)
- Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2 $8 (Reg. $24)
- PlayStation Star Wars game sale from $5
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack $20 (Reg. $50)
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS: Jedi Starfighter $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS: Racer Revenge $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Republic Commando $7.50 (Reg. $!5)
- STAR WARS PS4 Mega Bundle $21 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70)
- Gotham Knights $10 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
