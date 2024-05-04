Official Nintendo Switch Star Wars Day deals now live from $5 (50% off), FREE game trial, more

Alongside our master list of both console and PC game deals for this weekend’s galactic holiday, the Nintendo eShop has now launched its annual May the 4th digital game sale on the eShop. Much like last year’s sale, you’ll find a host of classics to add to your Nintendo Switch library from KOTOR 1 and 2 to the Jedi Knights titles, and more. The deals start from $4.99 and will be live from now through May 9, 2024. Hit the jump for more details and info on the May the 4th FREE Game Trials offer.

Nintendo Star Wars Day deals now live:

Alongside the actual game deals (seen below), Nintendo’s latest Game Trials Sale is allowing Nintendo Switch Online members to “download and try” the full STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic game on Switch for FREE for a limited time. This offer is available until May 9 as well, so if you enjoy your time with the FREE trial you can scoop up the game for good at 50% off as part of the Star Wars Day deals. Here’s more details from Nintendo:

Nintendo Switch Online members can download and try the full STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic game for no additional cost for a limited time, and if you like it, pick it up digitally at 50% off! If you decide to buy the game, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. Game Trial participants can also earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points! Be sure to check out the Missions & Rewards section (of Nintendo Switch Online on your Nintendo Switch HOME screen) for more information.

The entire collection of Nintendo Switch Star Wars game deals are listed for you right here, and you’ll find some highlights from the eShop sale and elsewhere down below:

Star Wars Day has now officially taken over the galaxy with massive deals across just about every product category you can slap a droid or LightSaber across. Check out some of our master roundups and more below for a closer look:

Star Wars: Heritage Pack features:

Learn the way of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, take control of a speeding Podracer, lead an elite squad of clones… Do all of this and more with the STAR WARS Heritage Pack! featuring seven classic STAR WARS games.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!