Record gameplay with UGREEN’s 1080p/60fps capture card at $42.50 (First price drop)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 1080p/60fps Video Capture Card for $42.50 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. Launched roughly six months ago, today’s discount marks the first price drop on this capture card from UGREEN. With a retail price of $50, this offering was already a good deal and now it’s even better thanks to the on-page coupon. It doesn’t matter if you have a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, this capture card from UGREEN is ready to work with any of them. It accepts a 4K input, and outputs to your computer in 1080p at 60fps using software such as “OBS, XSplit, PotPlayer, and more.” This unit affordably paves the way towards your own YouTube channel and Twitch stream. Ports include USB-C, 2x HDMI, and 2x 3.5mm/AUX. Continue reading to find yet another model on sale.

If you can get by with 1080p/30fps footage, we’ve also spotted this lower-cost UGREEN offering at $19.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, check out with $35 or more of items shipped by Amazon to score free shipping. Typically sold for $25, today’s discount is a generous one that undercuts the previous $24 low by nearly $5. While not as powerful as the capture card above, this unit could be an attractive one for starters given just how simplistic it is. On one end you have an interchangeable USB-A or USB-C port and the other end has and HDMI input for connecting your PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Bear in mind that you will only be able to capture 1080p footage at 30fps, but that could be sufficient for your needs, especially when just starting out.

Now that you’re all caught up on these deals, take a moment an peruse the latest findings in our best PC gaming deals guide. One of the latest posts there includes UGREEN’s KVM at $28.50, which could come in handy if you have both a PC and a Mac and want to quickly switch back and forth. You’ll also discover Keychron’s C3 Pro Wired Mechanical Keyboard for just $27.50.

UGREEN 1080p/60fps Capture Card features:

UGREEN capture card excels in capturing and recording content at 1080P 60Hz refresh rate. It can offer high-quality HD video and audio, allowing you to capture every detail of your gameplay, video content, or live broadcasts and providing a clear and immersive viewing experience.

UGREEN capture card supports 4K@30Hz(4:4:4) Input and 4K@30Hz Loop-out(4:4:4), also support max 4K@60Hz(4:2:0) Input and 4K@60Hz Loop-out(4:2:0). With advanced chip, specifically designed to handle high-bandwidth video and audio signals, ensuring that there is no lag or delay during transmission.

USB capture card has a microphone input that you can use for commentary while playing games. Easily carry your voice without distractions. The HDMI video capture cards are designed with multiple cooling mechanisms, one of the cooling mechanisms adopted is ABS+PC casing, which not only provides durability but also acts as a heat sink.

