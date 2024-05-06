Quickly switch between your gaming PC and Mac with UGREEN’s KVM at $28.50 (Reg. $38)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 4-port KVM Switch (15166A) at $28.49 shipped. With a regular price of $38, this markdown takes 25% off and brings it back down to the lowest price we’ve tracked. This specific model first showed up on Amazon about eight months ago and until now has only seen a few price drops, never falling below today’s offer. It doesn’t matter if you have two PCs, two Macs, or one of each, this handy device aims to streamline your workflow without breaking the bank. Simply plug in your keyboard, mouse, and a couple of other peripherals you’d like, then plug the KVM itself into two computers and a monitor you’ll be ready to switch back in forth in seconds. It’s as easy as pressing the button on the device itself or on the wired remote that you can place in an easy-to-reach location. Pressing the button will make your keyboard, mouse, monitor, and other connected devices instantly snap into action on the desired computer. In terms of ports, you’ll find four USB-A, two HDMI, and a couple of USB-B which are how the computers interface with the KVM. Head below to find more deals like this one.

If your setup consists of a game console and computer, you can probably get by with this UGREEN HDMI Switch at $11.99 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page 20% off coupon. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can score free shipping by spending $35 or more on items shipped by Amazon. Once set up, this unit will allow you to press a button to quickly switch your monitor from a game console to your computer, and vice versa. I’ve personally used devices like this in the past to streamline what felt like a cluttered setup and this is a reputable and cost-effective way for you to do the same.

Next up, you may want to consider refreshing your keyboard while Keychron’s C3 Pro is down to just $27.50. It’s an affordable way to dip your toe into the world of mechanical keyboards that’s packed with several handy features ranging from several backlighting effects to more tactile brown or red switches. One of Samsung’s discounted monitors could also pair nicely with today’s purchase, with some feature-packed models priced from $360.

UGREEN 4-port KVM Switch features:

KVM Switch 1 Monitor 2 Computers: This HDMI KVM Switch with 4 USB ports, and allows you to control 2 computers with only one set of USB devices such as a set of keyboard, mouse and printer on one monitor. You can easily switch between two computers, which keeps your workspace tidy. [NOTE: MUST Connect both two USB A to B cables for the Power Supply and data transfer!!!]

Support Up to Ultra HD 4K@60Hz: UGREEN KVM switches supports resolution up to 4K@60Hz, also support 4K@30Hz, 2560*1440@120Hz or lower resolution. This HDMI KVM switch also supports HDMI 2.0, HDCP2.2/1.4, USB 2.0, 3D and HDR, which makes image display more exquisite and realistic, color is more bright and moving, really giving a feast for your eyes. [NOTE: Please ensure that the resolution of the two devices at the input and the device at the output is consistent.]

Two Switching Modes: By One-Botton switch or desktop controller, freely switch between 2 computers, saving space on your desk and sharing your display, keyboard and mouse between both computers, increasing your productivity in the office or at home. When the KVM switch is not placed on the desktop, the desktop controller will be a good helper for you to quickly switch. [NOTE: Not support Hotkey switching and EDID emulation.]

