A mere $27.50 snags Keychron’s open-source C3 Pro Wired Mechanical Keyboard (All-time low)

Keychron’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its C3 Pro Programmable Wired Gaming Keyboard with brown or red switches at $27.47 shipped. Typically priced at $37, this mechanical keyboard was already a cost-conscious solution and now it’s even better thanks to a fresh markdown. Today’s offer slashes 26% off and marks a rare return to the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to try out a mechanical keyboard without breaking the bank, this could be your chance. Don’t let the low cost of this keyboard fool you, it packs quite a punch with support for both Windows and macOS. This device boasts a 1,000Hz polling rate, gasket mount design, and shine-through keycaps that are illuminated by 14 types of red backlighting. It also plays nice with QMK/VIA, an open-source software that lets you program and remap each and every key with ease. This means you’ll be able to personalize layouts, shortcuts, backlight effects, and the list goes on. Bear in mind that this is a wired keyboard, but that’s what I personally use at my desk and prefer it because I never have to worry about swapping batteries or my keyboard backlight going off to save power. Continue reading to find an upgraded model of this keyboard also on sale.

If you like the keyboard above, but you want a couple of more bells and whistles, this upgraded Keychron C3 Pro model could be for you at $42.21 shipped. Once again, it’s available with either red or brown switches. Typically priced at $50, today’s offer shaves about 15% off and is the best price we’ve tracked on this model. One major difference here is that instead of being stuck with a red-only backlight, you’ll now have 18 types of RGB at your disposal. Hot-swappable switches are another perk to upgrading, paving the way for you to switch over to something more tactile like blue switches at a later date.

Curious what other deals we’ve uncovered lately? For starters, you can grab Crucial’s USB-C 1TB Portable SSD at $73, a return to Amazon’s 2024 low, making now a great time to strike. For more of a gamer aesthetic, the WD_BLACK P40 SSD Game Drive is currently priced from $120. Oh, and if a new monitor is what you’re after, a few days back we spotted the Samsung’s top-tier 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor at $700 off. Finally, be sure to swing by our guide for the best PC gaming deals to see what else catches your eye.

Keychron C3 Pro Mechanical Keyboard features:

QMK/VIA software support: QMK / VIA is open-source software for keyboards that allows anyone to program and remap each key easily and quickly. You can personalize your own keyboard layouts, shortcuts, backlight effects, and more.

Gasket mount design: The C3 Pro uses a gasket mount structure to reduce sound resonance while adding more typing flexibility. Along with the sound-absorbing foam and the case foam, it provides you with a quieter and smoother typing experience.

1000 Hz polling rate & NKRO: Empowered by the high- performance ARM architecture MCU with 256KB Flash, it provides a 1000 Hz polling rate for a fast and responsive typing speed in your working and gaming. The NKRO feature is convenient to help you enter multiple keypresses at a time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!