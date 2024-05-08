Pre-orders of Apple’s brand new M4 iPad Pro are now $50 off with My Best Buy Plus

Apple Let Loose yesterday with its brand new M4 iPad Pro, refreshed iPad Air models, and new Apple Pencil Pro. We have covered every detail of the new releases over at 9to5Mac, as I’m sure you know, but pre-orders are now live and you can secure one of Apple’s latest iPads right now to ensure it lands on your doorstep next week. Amazon has now launched its official listings for the new iPads – all of the configurations are listed out for you right here – but we have just spotted the first notable chance to save on pre-orders. My Best Buy Plus members can now score a straight $50 discount on the M4 iPad Pro models, including both the 11- and 13-inch variants with various storage options. Head below for more details on the first iPad Pro M4 deal.

iPad Pro M4 pre-order deals

Okay so, here’s how this works for folks unfamiliar. Best Buy has paid membership tiers that offer up special discounts on select items and pre-orders throughout the year. While the special offer on the M4 iPad Pro tablets doesn’t carry over to the Air models, you can indeed save $50 on Apple’s flagship new devices ahead of launch right now at Best Buy.

That, of course, means you’ll have to, at least, already be a My Best Buy Plus member or be willing to shell out the yearly fee to become one.

It costs $50 per year to become a Best Buy Plus member, and you’re saving $50 on the new M4 iPad Pro with the subscription. So it all depends on whether or not you’re going to make use of the membership perks to use elsewhere and down the line. Otherwise you’re just paying the same full price you’d pay anywhere, and might as well just pre-order one without the membership.

Nonetheless, with a My Best Buy Plus membership the new iPad Pro M4 starts at $949 shipped, instead of $999 and this applies across the entire range of configurations.

Here’s our detailed M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro breakdown to see what’s new this time around with Apple’s pro-grade tablet.

Folks looking to pre-order the new iPad Air and/or Apple Pencil Pro can also do that at Best Buy or Amazon right now (and Apple for that matter), but there are now deals from what we can see at this point.

And then dive into more of our coverage on Apple’s latest below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!