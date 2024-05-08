Bring the Nintendo World Championships home with new NES Edition challenges collection for Switch

Today, Nintendo unveiled what’s next for its World Championships and it’s all about speed. The new Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition was unveiled today, delivering a collection of bite-size speed running challenges spanning some of its most classic and beloved retro titles. The new collection for Switch is looking to make you The Wizard and bring the epic Nintendo World Championships to your home console. Set for release this July in both digital and physical form (seen above) for Switch, get a closer look a the new Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition below.

The Nintendo World Championships are coming home

The new collection of Nintendo consist over over 150 challenges made up of special moments from 13 classic NES titles. The whole thing seems to be centered around speed running said challenges with the ability to compete against other players or challenge friends in couch co-op mode.

With “byte-sized” challenges, you don’t need to master entire games to feel like a Nintendo World Champion. And don’t worry if you’ve never played a millisecond of the original games—newcomers are welcome!

You’ll find special moments from Mario classics, Kirby games, Metroid, and even Legend of Zelda here. Whether it’s seeing how fast you can dash your way through the first stages in the original Super Mario Bros. game or how “fast you can gobble up an enemy in the Kirby’s Adventure,” it sounds like there’s a little bit of something for everyone, providing you’re willing to do it as fast as possible.

Complete game list:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Players can watch a sort of test run video for the challenges to see how it’s done, and then compete for themselves to earn a letter rankings. Competing in challenges will earn you in-game coins that will then allow you unlock more challenges and so on.

It should be noted that a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required for the online feature set here. With one you’ll be able to challenge up to 8 players in party mode competitions and “aim for a spot on the leaderboards in five challenges that rotate each week”

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is set to hit the Switch on July 18, just one month after the big summer Nintendo Direct showcase. The digital version will sell for $29.99 and is now up for pre-order on the eShop, but the epic look physical set will up for pre-order at GameStop and Best Buy soon for $59.99 with a “physical version of the game, a set of 5 collectible pins, 13 art cards commemorating each of the featured NES classics, and a replica of the fabled gold-colored NES Game Pak (for display only, stand included) to commemorate the original 1990 Nintendo World Championships event.”

The naming scheme also suggests there will be a SNES Edition at some point?

