Most affordable Samsung Galaxy S9 series Tab hits Amazon low, FE models from $340 ($110 off)

Alongside ongoing offers on the entry-level Tab A9+ from just $170, Amazon is kicking off some deals on the most affordable Samsung S9-series tablets today as well. Starting off with the base 128GB S9 Galaxy FE model, Amazon now has it down at $339.99 shipped in various colroways. Carrying a regular $450 price tag, much like it does directly from Samsung, you’re looking at a nearly 25% price drop with $110 in savings at the ready. Making the most financially attainable S9 Tab even more so, this deal is $10 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Folks looking to scoop up the elevated 256GB model are also in luck here as Amazon has dropped the regularly $520 configuration down to $409.99 shipped to land on par with the lowest we have tracked since release in late 2023. Check out our hands-on impressions at 9to5Google and head below for more details.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE featured above are centered around an Exynos chipset and a 10.9-inch display. The IP68 rating is there to help protect your new Android tablet from the elements wherever your adventures might take you this summer and beyond. So it’s a good thing the 128GB or 256GB internal storage can be expanded by 1TB via a microSD card slot to secure all of the videos and pics you’ll be taking while out and about. You’re also looking at up to 18 hours of battery life per charge (“get a full charge in less than 90 minutes”) to run the 8MP camera alongside an included S Pen to “create, draw, and take notes.”

And speaking of S Pen integration, this morning saw up to $250 in savings land on the most popular Android smartphone of the year. Amazon is now offering Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the S Pen at one of the best prices ever starting from $1.050 in unlocked condition. All of the details are waiting right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. With a tablet this powerful, portable and fun, you’ll never want to put it down. Go up to 18 hours with a long-lasting battery and get a full charge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. The latest Exynos chipset lets you own the day and stay in touch. Cross off your to-do list and video chat with your college roomie miles away. Whatever you’re doing, Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes for rich experiences.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!