Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones give you slamming bass for your buck at $140 (Reg. $230)

Skullcandy is currently having a limited-time sale that is taking up to 50% off its headphones and earbuds. A notable standout is the new Crusher ANC 2 Headphones for $139.99 shipped. Down from its usual $230 price tag, this is a solid $90 markdown and the second-best price we’ve seen to date. It comes within $1 of our previous mention and is only the second time we’ve seen it fall below $170. These headphones standout amongst many of its peers on the market, particularly its physical bass slider located on the side that lets you manually adjust how much boom you want to accompany your favorite bangers. It also features four microphones working together to listen to outside noise and effectively mute it all – letting you fall as deep into your inner world as you like for up to 50 hours with ANC active or 60 hours with it turned off. You can learn more about these headphones through our hands-on review.

Notable Skullcandy discounts:

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your battlestation further, the multi-functional Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is sitting at its second-lowest price to date that is just $100 above the all-time low, matching at both Best Buy and Amazon. And if you’re hoping for something on the cheaper side, there are several more affordable options in the same post. And be sure to also head over to our Best PC Gaming hub for more deals on anything and everything PC gaming related.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphone features:

Crusher ANC 2 is the headphone with absolutely everything — Personal Sound and hands-free voice control plus a blend of adjustable 4-mic digital active noise canceling and Crusher Bass that’s so perfect, we had it patented. Experience full sound and amazing bass you can actually feel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!